UPDATE: Kansas man arrested for Friday armed-robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating an armed robbery and have made an arrest.

On Friday morning officers responded to a gas station at 2045 North Kansas Avenue, according to a media release.

Two white, male suspects in a brown, single cab pickup with an orange tarp had escaped after one suspect in a camouflage hoodie entered the business with a black handgun.

They suspects were last seen traveling southbound with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Just after 9 a.m., officers located a stolen vehicle in the 600 Block SE Gilmore. Topeka Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol chased the vehicle. The pursuit ended along railroad tracks near NE Grantville Road.

With the help of the KHP helicopter, the driver, identified as Troy M Baker, 24, was located after fleeing the vehicle.

He is was transported to the Department of Corrections for charges related to the pursuit, possession of a stolen vehicle and the Armed Robbery to the gas station.