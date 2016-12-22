Sheriff: 2 Kansas men hospitalized after driver runs stop sign

SALINE COUNTY – Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Saline County.

A car driven by John Armstrong, 45, Hutchinson was westbound on Magnolia Road according to Saline County Undersheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver failed to stop at the intersection and hit the back end of a car driven by 59-year-old Rex Cearley of Abilene, which was northbound on Kipp Road.

Armstrong and a passenger Rodney Hayes, 48, Hillsboro were transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Cearley was not injured.

Armstrong was cited for running the stop sign.