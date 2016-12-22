Riley County Arrests December 22

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for rape in the southeast part of Manhattan on December 21, 2106 at approximately 3:05 PM. The fe male victim, 21, reported that she had been raped by a 21 year old male known to her on March 5, 2016 in the city limits of Manhattan. Due to the nature of the case, there will be no additional information released. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers filed a report for forgery and theft by deception in the 300 block of N. Seth Child Rd. on December 21, 2016 at approximately 3:41 PM. Officers listed Christal Bateman, 40, of Topeka, Kansas, Midfirst Bank, Waters True Value, Mead Lumber, and Petco as victims when an unknown suspect used checks from a closed account with Midfirst Bank to make purchases at the businesses listed. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,315.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Zachary Evans, 25, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 100 block of Courthouse Plz. on December 21, 2016 at approximately 3:40 PM. Evans was arrested for failure to fulfill diversion agreement. The warrant listed no bond, causing Evans to be confined at the time of this report.

