Manhunt ends; Suspect pulls gun during KC traffic stop

KANSAS CITY – A manhunt has ended in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs after an officer involved shooting.

Just before 9 a.m. police arrested a suspect believed involved in the early morning pursuit of a stolen vehicle, according to a social media report.

No additional details on the suspect were released.

——–

KANSAS CITY – A manhunt is underway in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs after an officer involved shooting.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Blue Springs Police Department officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the vehicle left the roadway, according to a media release.

The suspect exited the vehicle and displayed a weapon.

The officer fired shots and the suspect fled the scene north across Interstate 70.

BSPD is searching for a White Male with Brown Hair, wearing a Black Jacket and Blue Jeans. He should be considered armed and dangerous. 1/2 — Blue Springs (@BlueSpringsGov) December 22, 2016

Law enforcement set up a perimeter and is looking for a; White Male, with Brown Hair, wearing a Black Jacket and Blue Jeans.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The department is asking the public to be on the alert and call (816) 228-0151 or 911 if you see anything suspicious.