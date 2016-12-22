Little Apple Post

Manhattan water fee increases to take effect Jan. 1

City of Manhattan water customers can expect to see increases in their monthly utility bills in 2017. The 2017 budget includes a 3% increase for water, sewer and stormwater rates, effective Jan. 1.

Residential customers who use an average of 7 units or 5,250 gallons of water per month can expect the following increases:

Running water

 

Monthly Increase

Yearly Increase
Water

$0.65

$7.80
Sewer

$1.07

$12.84
Stormwater

$0.14

$1.68
Totals

$1.86

$22.32

Commercial customers who use an average of 50 units or 37,500 gallons of water per month can expect the following increases:

 

Monthly Increase

Yearly Increase
Water

$4.09

$49.08
Sewer

$4.94

$59.28
Stormwater*
*(assessed based on property surface area)

$0.23-$51.46

$2.77-$617.46
Totals

$9.03 + stormwater

$108.36 + stormwater

Customers likely will not see the full effect of the increases until their February bills.

In addition, fees for Parks and Recreation activities will increase by $5 each starting Jan. 1. This includes sports, theater, dance, swim, ice skating and day camp activities offered through Manhattan Parks and Recreation.