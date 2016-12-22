Manhattan water fee increases to take effect Jan. 1

City of Manhattan water customers can expect to see increases in their monthly utility bills in 2017. The 2017 budget includes a 3% increase for water, sewer and stormwater rates, effective Jan. 1.

Residential customers who use an average of 7 units or 5,250 gallons of water per month can expect the following increases:

Monthly Increase Yearly Increase Water $0.65 $7.80 Sewer $1.07 $12.84 Stormwater $0.14 $1.68 Totals $1.86 $22.32

Commercial customers who use an average of 50 units or 37,500 gallons of water per month can expect the following increases:

Monthly Increase Yearly Increase Water $4.09 $49.08 Sewer $4.94 $59.28 Stormwater*

*(assessed based on property surface area) $0.23-$51.46 $2.77-$617.46 Totals $9.03 + stormwater $108.36 + stormwater

Customers likely will not see the full effect of the increases until their February bills.

In addition, fees for Parks and Recreation activities will increase by $5 each starting Jan. 1. This includes sports, theater, dance, swim, ice skating and day camp activities offered through Manhattan Parks and Recreation.