Manhattan water fee increases to take effect Jan. 1

City of Manhattan water customers can expect to see increases in their monthly utility bills in 2017. The 2017 budget includes a 3% increase for water, sewer and stormwater rates, effective Jan. 1.
Residential customers who use an average of 7 units or 5,250 gallons of water per month can expect the following increases:
|
Monthly Increase
|
Yearly Increase
|Water
|
$0.65
|
$7.80
|Sewer
|
$1.07
|
$12.84
|Stormwater
|
$0.14
|
$1.68
|Totals
|
$1.86
|
$22.32
Commercial customers who use an average of 50 units or 37,500 gallons of water per month can expect the following increases:
|
Monthly Increase
|
Yearly Increase
|Water
|
$4.09
|
$49.08
|Sewer
|
$4.94
|
$59.28
|Stormwater*
*(assessed based on property surface area)
|
$0.23-$51.46
|
$2.77-$617.46
|Totals
|
$9.03 + stormwater
|
$108.36 + stormwater
Customers likely will not see the full effect of the increases until their February bills.
In addition, fees for Parks and Recreation activities will increase by $5 each starting Jan. 1. This includes sports, theater, dance, swim, ice skating and day camp activities offered through Manhattan Parks and Recreation.