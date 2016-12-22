Man sentenced for 2015 Christmas Eve stabbing death

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of five people charged in the stabbing death of a Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Diego Olivas was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of 42-year-old Moises Arias-Aranda. His body was found near Park City in a vehicle on Christmas Eve of 2015.

Court documents show Olivas targeted Arias-Aranda because a friend claimed he had raped someone. A defense attorney said at Wednesday’s hearing the rape never happened and that the woman who claimed rape was responsible for the death.

But Judge Bruce Brown said “no one is responsible for making you do anything.”