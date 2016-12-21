2017 Football Schedule Complete Following Date Change in Charlotte Game

Highlighted by a shift of the September 23 game with Charlotte to September 9, K-State’s 2017 football schedule is now complete with the Wildcats hosting seven games at Bill Snyder Family Stadium beginning September 2.

In all, the Wildcats will face six teams that appeared in bowl games this past season, four of which will travel to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

“We appreciate the patience of the Wildcat Nation and the help of the Charlotte administration as we worked to adjust our open date and complete the 2017 schedule,” Athletics Director John Currie said. “K-State Nation will be in full force next week in Houston for the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl, but it is never too early to begin planning for next season as we host seven contests at Bill Snyder Family Stadium and look to extend our sellout streak to 40 straight games.”

Following the ninth-annual K-State Family Reunion against Central Arkansas on September 2, the Cats will host Charlotte the following week on September 9 in a game that was originally slated for September 23. The move will afford the Cats a bye week prior to the start of Big 12 play against Baylor on September 30.

September 16 will provide K-State Nation a terrific opportunity to paint Music City purple as the Cats travel to Nashville to face SEC opponent Vanderbilt.

The Big 12 portion of the schedule, released last week, begins with the Bears in Manhattan followed by a road game at Texas (Oct. 7) and consecutive home games with TCU (Oct. 14) and Oklahoma (Oct. 21). The Dillons Sunflower Showdown will follow on Oct. 28, in Lawrence, with the Cats traveling to Texas Tech the following weekend (Nov. 4). Two of the final three games will be played in Manhattan as the Cats host West Virginia on Nov. 11 and Iowa State to close out the regular season on Nov. 25, while a Nov. 18 trip to Oklahoma State is sandwiched between the two.

The 2017 Big 12 Championship will be played December 2, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with the top-two teams in the regular season standings squaring off.

Ticket prices and options, in addition to individual game promotions and events, will be announced at a later time.

2017 K-State Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Central Arkansas

Sept. 9 vs. Charlotte

Sept. 16 at Vanderbilt

Sept 23 BYE

Sept. 30 vs. Baylor

Oct. 7 at Texas

Oct. 14 vs. TCU

Oct. 21 vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 28 at KU

Nov. 4 at Texas Tech

Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 18 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa State