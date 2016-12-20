Governor Brownback sets date for State of the State address

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback plans to give the annual State of the State address Jan. 10.

Brownback said Tuesday that he has accepted an invitation from incoming House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. to address a joint session of the Legislature the day after lawmakers open their 2017 session.

The speaker traditionally issues such an invitation because the address is in the House chamber. The 2017 speech is set for 5 p.m.

Governors use the address to outline an agenda for the Legislature’s annual session and tout past policies. Brownback is a Republican and used part of his 2016 speech to criticize Democratic President Barack Obama on national security issues.

Fiscal issues are likely to dominate the 2017 session. The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $1.1 billion through June 2019.