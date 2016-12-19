The Latest: Some boo Kansas electors’ votes for Trump

Topeka, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Kansas’ six members of the Electoral College casting their votes for president (all times local):

The votes cast by Kansas’ six members of the Electoral College for President-elect Donald Trump have been greeted by boos from some of the dozens of people who watched.

The Republican electors met Monday in the Kansas Senate chamber. Trump received nearly 57 percent of the vote in Kansas.

About 80 people crammed into the Senate’s west gallery to watch, and about 40 more people watched from the Senate floor.

Some of the observers applauded the announcement that Trump had received the state’s electoral vote. But others in the gallery shouted “Shame!” and “The blood is on your hands!”

The Electoral College formally elects the president, and each state has as many votes as members in Congress. A candidate must win 270 of the 538 votes to be elected.

Kansas’ six Republican members of the Electoral College have cast their ballots for President-elect Donald Trump, keeping with the state’s popular vote.

In voting Monday at the Statehouse, the electors ignored thousands of emails urging them to vote against Trump. And about 19 people protested at the Statehouse on Monday.

But the electors said most of the emails came from outside Kansas and urged a vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton, as the winner of the national popular vote. Trump received nearly 57 percent of the vote in Kansas.

The electors signed separate ballots for Trump and his vice presidential running mate, Mike Pence.

The six Republican members of the Electoral College in Kansas feel obligated to follow their state’s popular vote for Donald Trump in the presidential race.

They also defend the college as a much-needed institution for ensuring that most of the U.S. isn’t ignored.

The Kansas electors are State Treasurer Ron Estes, State Rep. Mark Kahrs, Kansas Republican Party chair Kelly Arnold, Helen Van Etten, a member of the Kansas Board of Regents, Kansas Republic Party Executive Director Clayton Barker and Kansas Republic Party Vice Chairwoman Ashley McMillan

All of them reported receiving thousands of emails urging them not to vote for Trump.

They said most emails were from outside Kansas. Some wanted them to pick another Republican, but most called on them to back Democrat Hillary Clinton as the winner of the popular vote nationwide.

They’re expecting their meeting at noon Monday in the Kansas Senate chamber to be short, despite the national attention on the Electoral College and the campaign against Trump.

Protests are planned Monday for several state capitals, but they’re unlikely to persuade the Electoral College to dump Trump. An Associated Press survey of electors found very little appetite to vote for alternative candidates.

The AP tried to reach all 538 electors and interviewed more than 330 of them, finding widespread aggravation among Democrats with the electoral process.

But despite the national group therapy session being conducted by some Democrats, only one Republican elector told the AP that he won’t vote for Trump.