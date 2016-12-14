Court to hear appeal in case of suspect who spit on Riley Co. detective

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case originating in Riley County this week in Topeka.

Tracey Jerome Toliveron spit several times on a police department detective. The issue is whether the detective can be categorized as a county correctional officer or employee to constitute felony battery, according to a media release from the office of judicial administration.

The district court found Toliver guilty. The Court of Appeals found the detective was neither a correctional officer nor correctional employee. Issues on review are whether a uniformed county law enforcement officer who is transporting a detained person into a correctional facility is a “county correctional officer or employee” and whether Toliver was a “confined person in a county jail facility.”

Toliver is currently at the Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility after convictions for Criminal Threat, Aggravated Endangerment of a Child and Battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections. Officials report Toliver has 17 disciplinary violations while in custody.

The court will hear the case Appeal No. 112,509/112,510: State of Kansas v. Tracey Jerome Toliveron on Thursday morning.