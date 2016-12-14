Budget shortfall leads to stall on KDOT road projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Ten more Kansas road projects are being postponed because of the state’s budget shortfall.

Kansas Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Swartz told The Wichita Eagle on Wednesday that the department would be taking on more projects if “there wasn’t some uncertainty right now.”

The state had planned to put 18 projects with estimated construction costs of around $24.7 million out to bid for work next month. That number has now been trimmed to eight projects that will cost $7.25 million.

Last month, the department indefinitely postponed 24 road projects that would have cost $32 million.

The state faces a projected $348 million budget shortfall this year with a larger shortfall of $582.6 million on track for the next fiscal year.