Low water mark: Kan. Senate will be sans licensed lawyers this session

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate won’t have a licensed lawyer among its 40 members in the 2017 session.

The Hutchinson News reports that the situation means some state statutes will have to be modified. The statutes call for a licensed attorney to serve on some committees.

Democratic Sen. David Haley, of Kansas City, described the situation as a “new low water mark.” Haley is a lawyer, but his license hasn’t been current for years.

For the last four years, the Senate has had two licensed attorneys. But outgoing Senate Vice President Jeff King didn’t run for re-election, and Majority Leader Terry Bruce was defeated in the August primary.

Haley says the state should pay lawmakers more. The base per diem for Kansas legislators is $88.66, with $142 a day for subsistence.