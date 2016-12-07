Green Apple Bikes Amnesty Appeal

Green Apple Bikes in Manhattan is asking for community assistance in assuring that as many bikes as possible are returned prior to students leaving for winter break.

Roughly half of the bikes in circulation are located around the K-State campus and used by students. The company hopes to have a majority of bikes back over the next week in order to move them to the workshop for maintenance.

“At any given time there are more than 240 bikes out and volunteers go out daily to collect them,” said GAB volunteer Rod Harms. “Due to the cold weather there will be less of that, and these volunteers can spend more time in the workshop.”

The same amount of bikes are expected to remain in circulation while students are gone. Please help by placing bikes in the street right-of-way, at any of the 16 sponsored racks across town, or report via text to 785-380-5968.