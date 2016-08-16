Rally House opening this weekend in Aggieville!

Get ready, Wildcat fans! This coming Saturday, Rally House and Kansas Sampler will open a new store in Manhattan! The new Rally House Aggieville store will be located in downtown Aggieville where the now-closed Varney’s bookstore resi ded.

Rally House offers a wide selection of Kansas State t-shirts, hats, jerseys, gifts, and more. In addition to all the KSU gear, the store will have a limited selection of other area teams like the Kansas City Royals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Sporting KC.

You can follow the Rally House Aggieville Facebook page for updates on store events, contests, and more!