Kansas man tricked by alleged NIH grant scam

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a phone scam that cost a victim a substantial amount of money.

A man in his 40’s received a call from someone claiming to be from the National Institute of Health who told the victim he qualified for a grant in the amount of $14,566, according to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

The victim was told to wire $361 to China because he would receive the grant money sooner by sending money overseas.

After sending the money, the man was called again saying his credit score was not high enough for the grant, but if he sent an additional $999, he would qualify for a grant of $27,000.

The victim sent another money gram and received another call giving instructions to send another $500, which he did.

After considering what he had done, the victim realized he had been scammed and called police.