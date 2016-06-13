Little Apple Post

Kansas man tricked by alleged NIH grant scam

ScamSALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a phone scam that cost a victim a substantial amount of money.

A man in his 40’s received a call from someone claiming to be from the National Institute of Health who told the victim he qualified for a grant in the amount of $14,566, according to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

The victim was told to wire $361 to China because he would receive the grant money sooner by sending money overseas.

After sending the money, the man was called again saying his credit score was not high enough for the grant, but if he sent an additional $999, he would qualify for a grant of $27,000.

The victim sent another money gram and received another call giving instructions to send another $500, which he did.

After considering what he had done, the victim realized he had been scammed and called police.

  • Dan Stiverson

    He wants me to buy an Apple card to certify that it is me. I can use al the money on the card but he will need the code numbers off the back of the card.. I guess he can get the funds from that. He originally asked for a way to deposit the 14566 into an account. A pre paid debit card suited him. I gave him an old gift card that has nothgn it. He still wants me to get the Apple card. I told him it was a fraud and he reaffirmed it is not and he nd given his cabacj number, badge number, address, et al. Still suspicious I researched and have found no legit info. He even gave me a genuine grant number but the gov’t will never call or write about an unsolicited grant, and they will never have a person send money for anything, including a processing fee. Beware of identity theft. Also, my phone would not disconnect. I had to pull the battery out. Probably was downloadg phishing software to my phone. Ill have to wipe ii and reload from backup, hopefully.