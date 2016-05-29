Kansas man rebuilding deep-diving submarine in garage

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A central Kansas businessman says he is rebuilding what will be the deepest-diving submarine owned by a private individual once it’s done.

KSHB-TV reports Salina resident Scott Waters bought a Pisces VI submarine from storage and had it shipped to his hometown in middle of the country.

Waters, who owns several Kansas hardware stores, says he paid $30,000 for a sub that cost about $2.5 million to build in the 1970s.

He estimates it will take about four years and $130,000 to rebuild and fully test the submarine before it’s finished.

Waters takes a pragmatic approach to his love of submarines by saying he’s equally close to either ocean.

Several years ago he built himself a submarine that can dive to 300 feet.