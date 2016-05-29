Kan. man, woman die in Oklahoma motorcycle crash

LAVERNE, Okla. (AP) — Two Kansans have died following a motorcycle crash in northwestern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Bill Meggenberg of Meade, Kansas, was dead at scene of the crash on Highway 64 north of Laverne.

The OHP says 70-year-old Susan Meggenberg of Meade died later at an Oklahoma City hospital where she was taken following the crash.

A police report says the two were westbound on the motorcycle Saturday afternoon when the rear tire apparently deflated and the motorcycle overturned several times.

The report says the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.