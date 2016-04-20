New Kansas revenue forecast expected to spur budget changes

JOHN HANNA, AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are bracing for a new fiscal forecast for state government that is expected to force Republican Gov. Sam Brownback to outline new proposals for avoiding a budget deficit.

State officials, legislative researchers and university economists were meeting Wednesday to draft revised projections for tax collections through June 2017. The new forecast is expected to be more pessimistic than the current one issued in November.

Budget Director Shawn Sullivan then is expected to outline budget measures.

The state’s tax collections for the current fiscal year have fallen $81 million, or 1.9 percent, short of expectations.

The new forecast could leave the state with a projected budget deficit for the next fiscal year beginning July 1.

Legislators return next week from their annual spring break to tackle budget issues.