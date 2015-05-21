Kansas woman is accused of using her car as a weapon

HUTCHINSON — A Kansas woman has been formally charged with four counts of aggravated battery. She is accused of intentionally ramming her vehicle into another with four people inside.

Samantha Sprecher, 44, Hutchinson, appeared via video from the Reno County Jail on Wednesday and was told of the charges against her.

According to police, Sprecher was angry with the four and didn’t want them at her residence.

The crash occurred in the 1700 block of East Blanchard in Hutchinson on May 13.

One of the victims Joshua Cunningham, 25, Hutchinson, suffered a back injury as a result of the incident and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sprecher is well known to law enforcement. She has had convictions for two counts of being in possession of opiates from 2013 and forgery in 2010.

She is to make another court appearance on Thursday.