Police say SW Kan. man fatally shot during robbery

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Garden City police say a 21-year-old man is dead after being shot several times during an attempted robbery in the western Kansas town.

The victim of Sunday’s shooting was identified as Karlton Waechter of Garden City.

Police say in a news release that he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

A 32-year-old man from Garden City was arrested after a short foot chase. He is being held in the Finney County jail pending formal charges.