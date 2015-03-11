Bobby’s Buzz

Dateline: March 11th, 2015
6:20 am Buzz
- Taylor Swift’s legs are easily among her best features, and she knows it. That’s why she’s having them insured for $40 million. At least that’s what various tabloids are saying. With Taylor’s 1989 Tour kicking off in May, her people reportedly went to an insurance company to see what they’d be worth, and that’s the number they got.
- At least we know that Ashton Kutcher is a hands-on dad because he went on a Facebook rant about going into a men’s bathroom with his daughter Wyatt and not finding a changing table. He said, quote, “There are NEVER diaper changing stations in men’s public restrooms. The first public men’s room that I go into that has one gets a free shout out on my FB page! #BeTheChange”
- Actress Chloe Sevigny likes when celebrities are actually “great movie stars.” She says she loves Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone but is not a fan of Jennifer Lawrence, who she thinks is, quote, “annoying [and] too crass.” Jennifer hasn’t responded, but since she’s so “crass,” she might just point to the scoreboard. At 24, she’s been nominated for three Academy Awards, and won one. At 40, Chloe has been nominated for one Oscar, and didn’t win.
8:20 am Buzz
- Ben Stiller amd Owen Wilson announced the coming of “Zoolander 2” by making a surprise appearance on the runway yesterday during Paris Fashion Week. They didn’t actually say anything. They just walked the runway as their characters, Derek Zoolander and Hansel. The whole thing lasted about a minute. Check it out here. After their stunt, Paramount announced that “Zoolander 2” is coming in February of 2016.
- The Queensland, Australia police are looking for a man, who dressed as a pirate and then snuck onto the set of ”Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”.The man threatened a security guard with a knife. He had a parrot on his shoulder at the time of the incident.
- Now that “Two and a Half Men” has been put out of its misery, you’d think that everyone could move on from the tired beef between Charlie Sheen and the show’s creator, Chuck Lorre. But of course Charlie isn’t done. The paparazzi recently asked him about Chuck ripping him after the finale, and naturally, he ranted about how low, immature, and stupid it was. Then he threatened Chuck by saying, quote, “[To do that] in my face? You must feel safe mother[effer]. You must feel safe where you live.”
Extra Buzz (Online Exclusive)
- Tim Burton will direct a live-action “Dumbo” remake. And no, Johnny Depp won’t be dressing up like an elephant. At least we don’t think he will, because they’re mixing live actors with computer animation. Disney has been turning a lot of its old cartoons into live-action movies lately, including Burton’s own “Alice in Wonderland”. Last year’s “Maleficent” was a new take on “Sleeping Beauty”, and “Cinderella” comes out this Friday. “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast” are also on the way. There’s no word yet on a cast or release date for “Dumbo”.
- Dish Nation claims Tom Cruise wants Margot Robbie to star with him in ”Top Gun 2”. She played Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in ”The Wolf of Wall Street” and also starred with Will Smith in “Focus”. A source tells the show: “Will thinks Margot would be the perfect female lead in the film. Tom agrees and went straight to her people. She’s beautiful, talented and she’s up for learning a few stunts of her own. They were talking about her possibly being the next Top Gun — a woman in the cockpit of the fighter jet is an exciting prospect, especially when she looks that good. Margot is quickly becoming the new ‘it girl’ with the perfect mix of sex appeal and the ability to play a bad ass.”
- Paris Hilton and her posse went clubbing in Las Vegas for her cousin’s bachelorette party. And one of their stops was the “Thunder from Down Under” male revue. But Paris couldn’t just watch the show. She had to become part of the spectacle by getting onstage and faking an orgasm.
- “The Bachelor’s” lone success Sean Lowe and his wife Catherine Giudici are speaking out against the “twist” for the next season of “The Bachelorette”, where there will be two women, and the men will decide who stays. Sean says, quote, “No one likes the idea. Catherine thinks it’s disgusting.”
- “InTouch Weekly” claims Bruce Jenner has been wearing women’s clothes around his sons. A source tells the mag: “Bruce is now wearing women’s clothes almost full time at the house. Yes, Brody and Brandon have been with Bruce as he has worn women’s clothes. It isn’t weird for either Brody or Brandon, and both accept the situation. Fully supporting Bruce, Brody and Brandon have been there for him.”
- Hollywoodlife.com claims Bruce Jenner wants to look like Khloe Kardashian. A source tells Hollywoodlife.com: “Bruce is ready for the summer and ready to start his sex change. He wants to look as much as a woman as possible. He is really interested in looking as natural as possible. When it comes to his daughters and stepdaughters, he likes Khloe’s body structure most because she still has real curves and is tall. If Bruce had a choice, he would like to look like Khloe because she is healthy and not your normal Hollywood freak show.”
- Naughty Gossip claims Kris Jenner is trying to block Bruce Jenner from getting his own reality show. A source tells the site: “Kris is doing everything in her power to make sure Bruce does not get a spin-off show. She has said she will not allow the Kardashians to be involved at all if Bruce gets his own show.”
- The delivery guy from the Miller High Life commercials has died. Windell Middlebrooks was just 36 years old when he was found dead on Monday morning at his home in California. There’s no word on a cause of death, but it’s being described as “sudden.” Supposedly, there were no signs of foul play. In addition to the Miller ads, he had roles on a ton of shows, including “Cougar Town”, “Parks and Recreation”, “Scrubs”, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, and “The Bernie Mac Show”. He was also a regular on ABC’s “Body of Proof”.
- A federal jury ruled yesterday that “Blurred Lines” does rip off the 1977 Marvin Gaye song “Got to Give It Up”. And they ordered Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams to pay Marvin’s kids $7.4 million. The Gayes also sued T.I., who appears on the song. But the jury let him off the hook.
- Before she was famous, Giuliana Rancic went on a date with Jared Leto. (Full Story)
- Ryan Seacrest is dating a model named Renee Hall, who has an 8-year-old son. (Full Story)
- 77-year-old Jane Fonda reportedly made a video of herself naked and on all fours for Chelsea Handler’s birthday party. Sadly, it hasn’t gone public. (Full Story)
- Madonna says women are more marginalized than gays and black people. (Full Story)
- The mother of one of Bill Cosby’s alleged victims wrote a letter to Bill’s wife Camille, trying to appeal to her “mother-to-mother”. (Full Story)
- A Zach Galifianakis impersonator makes $250,000 a year. (Full Story)
- On “Letterman” last night, Keith Olbermann explained his Twitter fight with those Penn State supporters. (Video)
- Chris Pratt might star with Channing Tatum in that other “Ghostbusters” movie. (Full Story)
- Johnny Depp injured his hand while he was in Australia to film “Pirates of the Caribbean 5”. It will not delay filming or the movie’s 2017 release date. (Full Story)
- Check out trailers for Pixar’s “Inside Out” and The Rock’s new disaster movie “San Andreas“.
- Dorothy’s ruby slippers top a list of the most important shoes in movie history. (Full Story)
- Netflix has released a trailer for its new Marvel series “Daredevil”.
- President Obama will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tomorrow night. (Full Story)
- Paul “Pee Wee Herman” Reubens guest stars on the season finale of “Portlandia” tomorrow night. (Full Story)
- A terrorist attack was foiled on the set of “Game of Thrones” in Ireland. (Full Story)
- A poll says Americans want Tina Fey to host “The Daily Show”. But right wing “comedian” Dennis Miller came in a close second. (Full Story)