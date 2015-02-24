Suspect in stabbing arrested, makes court appearance

HUTCHINSON— Police have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing on Monday morning near 12th Street and Monroe in Hutchinson.

Police say Drew Sims, 32, is in custody on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Sims is being held on a $50 thousand bond. He made a court appearance on Tuesday via video from the Reno County Jail.

He is suspected of stabbing 30-year-old Brandon Zeh in the chest during an argument over money

Zeh was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he underwent emergency surgery.

On February 6, Sims was granted community corrections for crimes that included two counts of theft, forgery and giving a worthless check. The state could now seek to revoke his community corrections status.