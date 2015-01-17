State Dept. gives agencies 2 weeks to comment on Keystone

BRADLEY KLAPPER, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has set a Feb. 2 deadline for federal agencies to provide advice on whether to move forward with the hotly debated Keystone XL pipeline.

A department official said in an emailed statement that other federal agencies dealing with environment, commerce and other matters were notified Friday that they have a little over two weeks left to weigh in.

The department didn’t set a timeline for when it would make its long-awaited judgment on whether the pipeline from Canada was in the U.S. national interest.

The official said that review continues. Once all information is received, the department will analyze the matter and make a determination.

The official wasn’t authorized to be quoted by name and demanded anonymity.