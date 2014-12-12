Huelskamp: The American People are Disappointed

Washington – On Thursday night, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly passed H.R. 83 – “Consolidated and Further Continuing Appropriations Act of 2015.” Congressman Tim Huelskamp (KS-01) issued the following statement:

“With November’s election a vague distant memory, the Republican-controlled House passed a bill that does nothing to stop the President’s illegal and unconstitutional amnesty agenda. So much for ‘fighting tooth and tail.’

“Not a single amendment was permitted to this massive 1603-page bill made public only 48 hours ago. It allows Obama’s amnesty to move forward, funds ObamaCare, doesn’t rein in the EPA, throws hundreds of millions to Planned Parenthood, and locks in another $500 billion deficit.”