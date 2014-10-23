Manhattan City Construction Updates

Casement Road and Marlatt Channel Bridge: This project is designed to improve the Marlatt Channel Storm
Water Drainage, build a new bridge on Casement Road, and replace pavement on Casement Road beginning north
of Brookmont Drive and continuing through the Marlatt Road intersection. The new bridge will cross the Marlatt
Channel north of Northfield Road and south of the Silo Townhomes. This project will also remove and replace
approximately 2,200 feet of pavement along Casement Road with the addition of curbs and storm sewer. All traffic lanes are open and project is finishing punch list items.
2014 Hydrant and Valve Replacement: This project is part of the City’s ongoing maintenance program
designed to update fire hydrants and water valves in various locations throughout the City. Josh Connett
Excavation, of Manhattan, Kansas, is the general contractor for this project. A worker for Josh Connett Excavation is cutting out a fire hydrant before replacing it.
Water and Sanitary Sewer System Improvements: This project is designed to bring improved water service
and fire protection to several locations in the City. J&K Contracting of Junction City, Kansas, is the general
contractor for this project. J&K workers installing a 12 inch water main
Eureka Valley Commercial Water and Sewer Improvements: This project will bring sanitary sewer and water
main improvements as part of the Manhattan Airport Terminal Expansion Project. Nowak Construction, of
Goddard, Kansas, is the general contractor for this project.
A worker with Nowak Construction installing a 16 inch water main.
Grand Luxe Addition: This subdivision is located on the east side of Grand Mere Parkway, just northwest of
Grand Ridge Court. The general contractor for this project is Manhattan Trenching Inc., of Manhattan, Kansas.
This project is to build sewer, water, street and storm sewer improvements for this new subdivision. The
contractor has finish installing the storm sewer structures, and has grading for the street on this project.
Manhattan Trenching Inc., shown above, installing a new storm sewer curb inlet box on Grand Luxe Drive.
Interlachen Addition: This subdivision is located on the west side of Vanesta Drive, north of the new City of
Manhattan Fire Station. This project will build sewer, water, storm sewer and street improvements for this
subdivision. The “through street” on this project will connect Colbert Hills Drive to Vanesta Drive. The general
contractor for this project is J&K Contracting, of Junction City, Kansas. Bergkamp Construction begun mass
grading the site this week.
Shown above, Bergkamp Construction beginning to move their equipment to the project site.
