World’s tallest water slide set to open

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — After three delays, the world’s tallest water slide is scheduled to open this week.

Officials at Schlitterbahn water park in Kansas City, Kan., said Tuesday that the public will be able to ride the Verrückt slide on Thursday.

The ride was originally scheduled to open on May 23 when the water park’s season began. The next scheduled opening on June 5 was postponed, and a June 29 date also was delayed. Park officials have said the delays were needed to allow for more testing.

Guinness World Records in April certified the 17-story, 168-foot-tall attraction as the tallest water slide in the world. Riders on the Verruckt, which means “insane” in German, plummet at 60 mph to 70 mph on four-person rafts.