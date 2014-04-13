Sebelius: Health care launch ‘terribly flawed’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius says the administration’s own predictions that the new health care law’s online sign-up system would be ready by Oct. 1 were “just flat out wrong.”

Sebelius told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an interview airing Sunday the health care website’s launch was “terribly flawed and terribly difficult.” She says that eight-week period was her low point of her tenure.

Sebelius last week announced her resignation. She says she wanted to give President Barack Obama enough time to bring in a new health chief.

Sebelius’ resignation comes just a week after sign-ups for insurance coverage ended, enrolling 7.1 million people and exceeding initial expectations. Enrollment has since increased to 7.5 million as people were given extra time to complete applications.