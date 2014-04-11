Vehicle Burglary in Manhattan

Police in the 2600 block of Buttonwood Drive filed a report for burglary after Monica Stoker, 34, of Manhattan reported that a digital camera, two lenses, and a camera bag were taken from an unsecured vehicle that she owned.

The total estimated loss is $3,350.00. This burglary occurred during a short time frame in the afternoon of April 10, 2014 and currently there have been no arrests made, however officers continue to investigate the matter further. those with information about these or any other crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Information from rileycountypolice.org.