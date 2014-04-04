Events for K-State For All Week – Wade Davis and R.J. Mitte

Please join us for K-State For All Week, celebrating diversity at K-State. All events are free.

Dancing Wheels Company will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, in the K-State Student Union’s Forum Hall. Dancing Wheels is an organization of artists with and without disabilities that educate, entertain and advocate through inclusive dance. The Dancing Wheels company is the first, professional and physically integrated dance company in America. The performance also is a part of Disability Awareness Week at K-State, helping to increase awareness of the abilities of individuals with disabilities.

Wade Davis, former NFL cornerback, will discuss LGTB topics and issues at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3, in the Union’s Little Theatre. Davis is the executive director for the You Can Play Project, an organization dedicated to ending discrimination and homophobia in sports.

R.J. Mitte, “Breaking Bad” actor, will speak at 8 p.m. Friday, April 4, in the Union’s Forum Hall. Mitte has worked his entire life to not only overcome but triumph over his disability. Born with mild cerebral palsy, the health struggles Mitte experienced early in life were compounded when he became a victim of school bullying. Upon hearing that bullying was at the root of several teen suicides in 2010, Mitte began speaking out on the topic via YouTube and in the media.

He is now a role model for anyone who has faced difficulty and gone on to accomplish greatness in their lives. From bullying victim to Hollywood actor in a hit show, Mitte has turned his disability into an asset, and delivers an inspirational message to campus audiences to never let anything hold you back — you can make of your life whatever you want.

By Romel Boiser from ksu.edu.