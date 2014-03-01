Obituary for Marcia Ann Boese

Marcia Ann Boese, 85, of Leonardville, passed away Tuesday, February 25th, at the Leonardville Nursing Home. Marcia was born on February 17, 1929, in Lawrence, to the late William and Susan (Gallagher) Hail.

On August 29, 1953 in Lawrence, Marcia married the love of her life, Ken Boese. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Marcia graduated from the University of Kansas and worked as a Research Medical Technician.

Marcia is survived by her three daughters; Cheryl (Gordon) Caldwell of Manhattan,

Mary (Mike) Rank of Mountain View, California and Brenda (Declan) Cannon of Rutherford, New Jersey.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Joshua and Sam Beaham of Lawrence, Courtney (Cameron) Caldwell of McPherson, Alix Caldwell of Manhattan, Michelle Rank of Mountain View, California and Keelan Cannon of Rutherford, New Jersey. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, husband and her 6 brothers.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 2, from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 10:00 am on Monday, March 3rd, with Father Don Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can me made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60601-7633.

