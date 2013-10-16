Injury Accident on October 15

Manhattan – On October 15, 2013 at approximately 1:00 PM, Riley County Police responded to an injury accident between a Honda Accord driven by Lola Oppy, 17, of Manhattan, Kansas and a Ford Mustang driven by Emanuel Sandlin, 27, of Manhattan, Kansas.

This collision occurred in the 2600 block of Anderson Ave. and resulted in a medical transport to Mercy Regional for Oppy who had a complaint of head pain.

Oppy was issued a citation for failure to yield the right of way (left turn) and Sandlin was issued a citation for driving while suspended by police who arrived on scene to investigate the collision.

Information from rileycountypolice.org